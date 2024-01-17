AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
Auto Show held by AIRBFT at Isra University

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2024 06:02am

HYDERABAD: On the direction of the honorable Vice Chancellor, Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization organized an “Auto Show” held on 16th January 2024 at Isra University, Hyderabad.

Our Honorable Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, graced the event with his presence, adding an extra layer of expertise and academic insight. The students were privileged to gain valuable knowledge from his perspective on the evolving trends in the automotive world.

The distinguished guests of the AIRBFT Auto Show were honored with souvenirs presented by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi and Former Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Hameedullah Kazi. Adding to the grace of the occasion, Haseebullah Memon, Additional Director of the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC), joined in to extend the warm welcome and contribute to the festivities. Their presence and generosity in distributing these tokens of appreciation added an extra layer of significance to the event, creating cherished memories for all attendees.

At the Airbft Auto Show, the thrill of the event was undeniable as the venue buzzed with the latest automobiles' revving engines and sleek designs. From sleek sports cars to eco-friendly electric vehicles, the show featured a diverse array of cutting-edge technology, offering a firsthand glimpse into the future of transportation. The palpable excitement highlighted the shared passion for innovation and automotive excellence.

The event concluded with a group photo that captured not just faces but the shared memories of this collaborative effort. It's a snapshot of the teamwork, creativity, and sheer enthusiasm that went into making the Auto Show a memorable experience.

A big shout out to Airbft for hosting this spectacular event and creating platform for students to explore the exciting world of automotive innovation.

Isra University auto show AIRBFT

