SAU convocation on 18th

According to the spokesperson of University, the 12th Convocation of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam and its constituted college will be held on January 18, 2024, in which Sindh Governor, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori will participate as the chief Guest of the event,

In this regard, various committees have been formed, and the meeting of the sub-committees regarding the arrangements for the convocation was held under the chairmanship of the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Directors and heads of various academic and administrative departments participated and presented their suggestions.

Later, Dean, Faculty of Crop Production, Dr Inayatullah Rajpar and Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi informed Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri about the recommendations presented during the meeting of the sub-committees, while Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri also reviewed the proposed venue for the convocation and issued various instructions to the concerned authorities.

