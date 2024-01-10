AIRLINK 60.92 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.86%)
BOP 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
DGKC 78.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.37%)
FCCL 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.57%)
FFBL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.08%)
FFL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.05%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HBL 115.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.12%)
HUBC 121.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.83%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
KEL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
KOSM 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.84%)
MLCF 39.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
OGDC 124.94 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.21%)
PAEL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
PIAA 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.14%)
PIBTL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.07%)
PPL 128.75 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.96%)
PRL 30.03 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (4.78%)
PTC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.44%)
SEARL 57.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.65%)
SNGP 77.66 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.05%)
SSGC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.94%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
TPLP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
TRG 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
UNITY 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.08%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 46.6 (0.7%)
BR30 23,962 Increased By 294.5 (1.24%)
KSE100 64,539 Increased By 368.3 (0.57%)
KSE30 21,571 Increased By 115.6 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281 level in inter-bank market
BR Web Desk Published 10 Jan, 2024 11:09am

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.08% during the opening hours in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:15am, the rupee was hovering at 281, an increase of Re0.22, in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee had registered a marginal gain to settle at 281.22 against the US dollar.

Globally, the US dollar was steady on Wednesday in cautious trading ahead of US inflation data due later this week that is likely to influence the Federal Reserve’s policy, while bitcoin was volatile after a fake social media post rattled markets.

The US securities regulator said someone briefly accessed its X social media account and posted a fake message saying it had approved exchange traded funds (ETFs) for bitcoin.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it had not yet approved spot bitcoin ETFs.

Bitcoin surged to a fresh 21-month peak of $47,897 after the fake post, before sliding down to below $45,000 within minutes as the SEC deleted and disavowed the information.

In the currency market, the dollar remained on the frontfoot, with the dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, last at 102.53, after gaining 0.215% on Tuesday.

The index is up 1% this month, after dropping 2% in December as traders reassess how steep and early the rate cuts from the Fed are likely to be.

The Fed’s surprising dovish tilt in December, when it projected 75 basis points (bps) of rate cuts in 2024, turbo-charged market expectations of easing with traders last month anticipating as much as 160 bps of cuts.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, inched higher on Wednesday, extending the previous day’s rally, after industry data showed US crude stocks fell more than expected last week, though a bigger-than-anticipated build in products inventories capped gains.

Brent crude futures rose 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $77.88 a barrel at 0138 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $72.53 a barrel.

The benchmarks gained about 2% on Tuesday amid the Middle East crisis and a Libyan supply outage.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

PIA sell-off, outsourcing of airports: Caretaker setup for speeding up process

Bat symbol: PTI withdraws appeal from SC

3 policemen killed in attack on police checkpost in Kohat

Pakistan Startup Fund launched

30pc taxpayers have obtained ST registration to get sales tax refunds fraudulently?

Weighted average price mechanism: Local, imported urea put in one ‘basket’

Incentives to PV solar sector: SIFC set to finalise recommendations for TPB

Oil climbs a second day after US crude inventories draw down

Pakistan offers PTA to Egypt

Read more stories