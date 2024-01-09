AIRLINK 59.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.44%)
BOP 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.39%)
CNERGY 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.04%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.9%)
FCCL 19.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.58%)
FFL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
GGL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
HBL 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUBC 120.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
KEL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.07%)
KOSM 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.28%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.08%)
OGDC 122.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.45%)
PAEL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.28%)
PIAA 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.07%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
PPL 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
PRL 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.38%)
PTC 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.73%)
SEARL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.51%)
SNGP 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.64%)
SSGC 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.05%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
TPLP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
TRG 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.95%)
UNITY 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 6,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.32%)
BR30 23,623 Decreased By -130.7 (-0.55%)
KSE100 64,050 Decreased By -187.4 (-0.29%)
KSE30 21,415 Decreased By -57.2 (-0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US Fed official changes tune to back prolonged pause

AFP Published 09 Jan, 2024 11:37am

WASHINGTON: A senior US Federal Reserve official who recently suggested further interest rate hikes could be needed to tackle inflation said Monday that her views had changed due to recent data.

In December, the Fed voted to hold interest rates at a 22-year high and penciled in as many as three interest rate cuts in 2024, citing progress in the fight against rising prices.

Inflation has fallen sharply since peaking in 2022, although it remains above the Fed’s long-run target of two percent.

Speaking Monday, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, who is a permanent member of the US central bank’s rate-setting committee, said she had been encouraged by recent inflation, employment and economic growth figures.

Dollar edges lower, traders focus on data for Fed clues

“Based on this progress, my view has evolved to consider the possibility that the rate of inflation could decline further with the policy rate held at the current level for some time,” she told a conference in South Carolina.

“Should inflation continue to fall closer to our two percent goal over time, it will eventually become appropriate to begin the process of lowering our policy rate,” she continued.

The comments mark a clear departure for Bowman, who said as recently as November that she expected the Fed would need to raise its benchmark lending rate to return inflation to two percent “in a timely way.”

But speaking on Monday, Bowman said she did not think the Fed had reached the point when it could start cutting rates, adding that “important upside inflation risks remain.”

US Fed official ‘encouraged’ by progress against inflation

“I remain willing to raise the federal funds rate further at a future meeting should the incoming data indicate that progress on inflation has stalled or reversed,” she said.

Futures traders currently assign a probability of almost 95 percent that the Fed will hold interest rates steady at its next meeting later this month, according to data from CME Group.

US Federal Reserve

Comments

1000 characters

US Fed official changes tune to back prolonged pause

Intra-day update: rupee continues to gain against US dollar

PM says govt, KE to ensure smooth power supply to Karachi

Category–III wind projects: NPCC asked to devise wheeling mechanism

Restructuring of FBR on the cards

Oil tankers continue Red Sea movements despite Houthi attacks

Oil prices inch up as markets debate Middle East crisis and OPEC supply

Summary attracts objections from privatisation ministry

CCP asks PBS to share data of major sectors

SC clears last hurdle for Nawaz’s re-run

Alternative funding for PSDP: MoF all set to hire CEO for PDFL

Read more stories