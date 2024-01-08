BAFL 49.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.48%)
BIPL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.9%)
BOP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.72%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.89%)
DGKC 78.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-3.52%)
FABL 32.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.67%)
FCCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.91%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.11%)
GGL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
HBL 116.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.96%)
HUBC 120.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.12%)
LOTCHEM 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.41%)
OGDC 123.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.26%)
PAEL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PIOC 119.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.88%)
PPL 125.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.86%)
PRL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 76.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-3.12%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.3%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.44%)
TRG 82.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-3.18%)
UNITY 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 6,602 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.61%)
BR30 23,730 Decreased By -410.9 (-1.7%)
KSE100 64,237 Decreased By -277.9 (-0.43%)
KSE30 21,473 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka dismiss Zimbabwe for 208 after Ervine half century

AFP Published January 8, 2024 Updated January 8, 2024 06:17pm

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana returned figures of 4-31 to help bowl out Zimbabwe for 208 despite skipper Craig Ervine’s 82 in the second one-day international on Monday.

Zimbabwe elected to bat first in Colombo and looked good at 182-4, but were bowled out in 44.4 overs losing the last six wickets for just 26 runs.

The left-handed Ervine put on key partnerships including 67-run fifth-wicket stand with Ryan Burl, who made 31, but the batting fell apart after the captain’s departure.

Rain washes out Sri Lanka opener against Zimbabwe

Ervine was superbly caught by Sadeera Samarawickrama, who took a one handed catch diving to his right at extra cover off fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera.

Ervine survived a stumping chance as his opposite number Kusal Mendis couldn’t collect the ball cleanly. He was on 29 at that point and went onto post his 20th half-century and the fifth as captain.

Theekshana was ably supported by the bowlers as fellow spinner Jeffrey Vandersay, who made a remarkable comeback, and Chameera took two wickets each.

The first game between the teams on Saturday was washed out by rain and inclement weather could play spoilsport again. The final game is on Thursday.

Sri Lanka Zimbabwe ODI Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka dismiss Zimbabwe for 208 after Ervine half century

Rupee registers 4th successive gain, settles at 281.28 against US dollar

KSE-100 closes 278 points lower on profit-taking

Open-market: rupee ends nearly flat against US dollar

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Pakistan rejects designation as ‘country of particular concern’ by US State Department

Oil falls as Saudi price cuts counter Middle East worries

COAS Munir honoured with Bahrain's top military award

Kashan Hasan to be FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan CEO

Schools in Punjab to re-open from January 10: CM Naqvi

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Read more stories