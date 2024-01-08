BAFL 49.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KSE-100 retreats after gaining over 550 points

BR Web Desk Published 08 Jan, 2024 01:10pm

Bullish momentum persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 index climbed over 550 points during trading on Monday.

The benchmark index hit 65,069.43 level, its intra-day high, before retreating to 64,781.11 mid-day. Still, the KSE-100 was up over 0.4% or 266 points.

A mixed trend was witnessed at the bourse, with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, chemical, commercial banks and refineries trading in the green, while sectors including oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs trading in the red.

During the previous week, the bourse witnessed a bullish trend and recorded healthy gains on the back of aggressive buying mainly by local investors. The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 2,063.86 points on week-on-week basis and crossed 64,000 level to close at 64,514.90 points.

Globally, Asian share markets dawdled on Monday as investors braced for U.S. and Chinese inflation data, along with a corporate reporting season where robust results are needed to justify high stock valuations.

Geopolitical tensions were also on the radar as disruptions in the Red Sea raised oil prices and shipping costs in Europe, while the Israeli conflict with Hamas threatened to spread to Lebanon.

There was more promising news from Washington where U.S. congressional leaders agreed on a $1.6 trillion spending deal aimed at averting a partial government shutdown.

The early action was cautious with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan flat, after retreating 2.5% last week.

This is an intra-day update

