BAFL 49.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.81%)
BIPL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.94%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
DFML 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
DGKC 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FABL 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FFL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
HBL 117.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 122.90 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.25%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 40.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.72%)
OGDC 125.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
PIBTL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.48%)
PIOC 122.94 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.73%)
PPL 127.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
PRL 28.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SNGP 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
SSGC 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.42%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.22%)
TPLP 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
TRG 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
UNITY 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,709 Increased By 66.7 (1%)
BR30 24,296 Increased By 154.8 (0.64%)
KSE100 65,052 Increased By 537.5 (0.83%)
KSE30 21,755 Increased By 209.6 (0.97%)
China blue-chips fall to near 5-year lows amid Taiwan, US tensions; HK drops

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2024 09:54am

SHANGHAI: China’s blue-chip index fell to its lowest level in nearly five years on Monday, while Hong Kong stocks shed roughly 2%, amid weak confidence in China’s economy and rising geopolitical tensions.

The CSI300 Index dipped 0.9% by the lunch break, having touched levels not seen since February 2019. The Shanghai Composite Index also declined 0.9%.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 2%, led by tech shares.

There are signs of rising geopolitical tensions ahead of Taiwan’s elections this weekend.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said it detected three more Chinese balloons flying over the Taiwan Strait on Sunday. The ministry on Saturday accused China of threatening aviation safety and waging psychological warfare on the island’s people with the balloons, days before key Taiwanese elections.

China stocks end first week of 2024 lower

Meanwhile, China’s foreign ministry said on Sunday the country will sanction five U.S. military manufacturers in response to the latest round of U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.

“Geopolitics remains a major focus – and, looking at the current macro environment, deglobalisation resulting from tensions between countries has the potential to split the world into a series of incompatible economies, leading to an unstable global economy,” Eugene Qian, China Country Head of UBS told the UBS Greater China Conference on Monday.

Regarding China’s economy, “the property market remains fragile, with investor sentiment and activities settling at a lower level.”

Investors ignored news that Beijing informally asked some money managers in China to prioritise the launch of equity funds over other products, deeming such measures ineffective in drumming up confidence.

sectors in China fell. Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 Index dropped more than 2% to fresh record lows.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Tech Index tumbled 3.2% to the lowest level in 13 months. An index tracking Chinese developers dropped 2.1%.

