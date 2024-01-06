BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rybakina, Rune power into Brisbane International finals

AFP Published 06 Jan, 2024 01:28pm

BRISBANE: World number four Elena Rybakina put on a serving masterclass as she stormed into the Brisbane International women’s final Saturday, while top seed Holger Rune battled through to the men’s decider.

Russian-born Kazakh Rybakina blasted eight aces past Czech teenager Linda Noskova on her way to a 6-3, 6-2 win, breaking her opponent once in the first set and twice in the second.

Rybakina, who won Wimbledon in 2022, has only lost 12 games on the way to the final and is yet to drop serve in a perfect build up to the Australian Open, where was runner-up last year to Aryna Sabalenka.

“I didn’t expect I would play that well this week,” said the second seed, adding that she had been sick before arriving in Brisbane. “It’s an amazing start to the year for me.”

She made 75 percent of her first serves against Noskova, hitting 26 winners and making only 10 unforced errors to reach her 15th final on the WTA Tour.

Raducanu into Australian Open main draw after Davis withdrawal

She will play the winner of an all-Belarusian clash between top seed Sabalenka and former world number one Victoria Azarenka.

Rybakina has beaten Azarenka in both their previous encounters but has lost to Sabalenka in five of their seven meetings.

All but two of Rybakina’s matches against Sabalenka went to three sets, including the Australian Open final a year ago.

Denmark’s Rune progressed with a tough 6-4, 7-6 (7/0) win over unseeded Roman Safiullin.

The world number eight was able to absorb the big-hitting of the Russian, who hit 27 clean winners but also made 28 unforced errors.

After Rune won the first set thanks to breaking Safiullin’s opening service game, the Russian had the better of the second set, but collapsed in the tiebreak.

In Sunday’s final, Rune will meet either Bulgarian second seed Grigor Dimitrov or Australia’s Jordan Thompson, who beat Rafael Nadal in an epic quarter-final on Friday night.

Australian Open Elena Rybakina

Comments

1000 characters

Rybakina, Rune power into Brisbane International finals

FBR restructuring plan finalised

Launch on 11th January: Freelancers to channelize remittances thru Paypal

Israel bombs Gaza as UN warns territory ‘uninhabitable’

Rs16bn money-laundering case: probe suspended

SCG rises for Warner’s final ovation, Australia thump Pakistan for series sweep

Govt, KE ink ‘long-awaited’ agreements

SAP: govt disburses Rs409bn

There were no ‘directives’ from govt: minister

Senate seeks postponement of polls

ATL data of two FBR wings do not match

Read more stories