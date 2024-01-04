BAFL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.37%)
BIPL 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.88%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
DFML 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.45%)
DGKC 82.74 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.6%)
FABL 33.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
FCCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
HBL 116.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.6%)
HUBC 120.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.67%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.89%)
KEL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.66%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.86%)
MLCF 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
OGDC 125.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.18%)
PAEL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PIOC 123.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.65%)
PPL 128.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.87%)
PRL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.34%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
SSGC 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
TPLP 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.97%)
TRG 86.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.05%)
UNITY 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 6,663 Decreased By -7.3 (-0.11%)
BR30 24,168 Decreased By -29.4 (-0.12%)
KSE100 64,610 Decreased By -37.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 21,639 Increased By 4.8 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK stocks climb on energy boost; Next soars to record peak

Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2024 02:24pm

UK stocks rose on Thursday, led by energy shares that tracked oil prices higher, while Next jumped to a record peak as the British clothing retailer raised its annual profit outlook.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.4% by 0807 GMT, recovering from two straight days of losses.

The midcap FTSE 250 index added 0.3%.

Energy shares climbed 1.4% to hit their highest in more than six weeks after oil prices extended gains on persisting concerns over Middle Eastern supply disruptions.

Next was the top gainer in the FTSE 100, jumping 5% to an all-time high after the retailer raised its profit forecast for the year ended January 2024, for the fifth time in eight months.

FTSE 100 flat as miner losses offset gains in personal care sector

Shares of BP climbed 1.7% as the oil and gas company terminated agreement with Equinor to sell power to New York state from their proposed Empire Wind 2 offshore wind farm.

JD Sports Fashion slumped 17% to a two-month low after the sportswear retailer lowered its full-year profit forecast, citing higher costs, a slowdown in consumer spending and subdued demand for apparel amid milder weather conditions.

FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

UK stocks climb on energy boost; Next soars to record peak

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Selling pressure seen at PSX, KSE-100 down 0.8%

Jul-Nov FDI jumps 8.1pc to $656.1m YoY

SC resumes hearing on lifetime disqualification case

Hezbollah, Israel appear to signal no desire for spread of Gaza war

Cotton arrival inches 1.8% higher in last two weeks of December

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Oil extends gains on Middle East supply worries

600MW wind, solar projects: PFREF moves army chief

Industries: Tariff cut plan requires an IMF nod

Read more stories