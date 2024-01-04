UK stocks climb on energy boost; Next soars to record peak

UK stocks rose on Thursday, led by energy shares that tracked oil prices higher, while Next jumped to a record peak as the British clothing retailer raised its annual profit outlook.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.4% by 0807 GMT, recovering from two straight days of losses.

The midcap FTSE 250 index added 0.3%.

Energy shares climbed 1.4% to hit their highest in more than six weeks after oil prices extended gains on persisting concerns over Middle Eastern supply disruptions.

Next was the top gainer in the FTSE 100, jumping 5% to an all-time high after the retailer raised its profit forecast for the year ended January 2024, for the fifth time in eight months.

Shares of BP climbed 1.7% as the oil and gas company terminated agreement with Equinor to sell power to New York state from their proposed Empire Wind 2 offshore wind farm.

JD Sports Fashion slumped 17% to a two-month low after the sportswear retailer lowered its full-year profit forecast, citing higher costs, a slowdown in consumer spending and subdued demand for apparel amid milder weather conditions.