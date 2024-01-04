Fugitive wanted in a murder case extradited from Kuwait

LAHORE: On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, a crackdown is underway to arrest dangerous fugitives who are absconding abroad, in continuation of which, Punjab Police has arrested a wanted dangerous fugitive from Kuwait wanted in a murder case. Fugitive Muhammad Imran fled abroad after the murder incident in Gujranwala in February last year.

Special Operation Cell Gujranwala has issued a red notice from Interpol to arrest the accused and due to close coordination with the Kuwait Police the accused was finally arrested and after completing the legal procedures, the accused has been extradited back to Pakistan.

With the arrest of the fugitive Imran, the number of proclaimed offenders arrested from abroad this year has become 02 while the total number has exceeded 152 in the last one year.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar appreciated the Special Operation Cell Gujranwala team for tracking and arresting the dangerous fugitive from abroad. IGP Dr Usman Anwar directed that the crackdown should be intensified to arrest the A category criminals involved in serious and dangerous crimes like robbery, murder, kidnapping. Dr. Usman Anwar further said that RPOs, CPOs and DPOs should supervise themselves the crackdown to arrest dangerous fugitives and more and more criminals should be arrested and extradited back to Pakistan in this regard.

Meanwhile, On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, priority steps are being taken for the health welfare of police force, in continuation of which IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued another more than 2.6 million rupees for the medical expenses of police employees of various districts including Lahore.

According to the details, injured constables from DG khan police including Tahir Saeed and Mazhar Nawaz were given 10 lakh rupees each for the treatment. Injured constable Ashfaq from Gujranwala police was given Rs. 03 lakh for medical expenses.

Two and a half lakh rupees have been released for the treatment of the injured head constable Gul Baz of Sargodha, whereas one lakh rupees were given to the injured controller Ansar Altaf of Faisalabad police for medical expenses.

Due to the personal interest of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the long-standing issue of promotion of police band staff personnel has been resolved and 22 officials of Punjab Police Band Staff have been given departmental promotions after 15 years.

According to the details, 09 constables included in the band staff of Punjab Police have been promoted to head constables, 08 head constables have been promoted to ASIs and 05 ASIs have been promoted to the rank of sub-inspectors. Previously Police band staff was promoted in 2009. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has resolved the issue of band staff promotions by modifications in the standing order.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar gave certificates of appreciation to SSP Admin Lahore, SSS Operations and Investigations for holding promotion board for promotion of police band staff.

IG Punjab said that the leadership of Lahore Police gave departmental promotions to the police band staff personnel by conducting the 36th promotion board in one year which is commendable.

The ceremony of assigning ranks to the newly promoted officials of the Police Band Staff was held at the Central Police Office, in which the families and children of the police band staff specially attended.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and other senior police officers pinned the ranks of departmental promotions to band staff personnel. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar also gave gifts, flowers and cash prizes to the band staff personnel for their excellent services.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that according to merit and seniority, promotions are going on at every rank in the police department. IG Punjab further said that the cabinet has approved the recruitment of 11 thousand vacant posts in the police and process of recruitment will start soon. Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IG Elite Waqar Abbasi, AIG Admin Sahibzada Bilal Umar, AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SSP Operations Ali Raza and SSP Investigation. Dr Anoosh Masood and other officers participated in the ceremony.

