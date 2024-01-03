KSE-100 retreats after crossing 65,200

Bullish trend returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 jumped over 800 points in intra-day trading, hitting the 65,200 level before retreating more than half its gains on Wednesday.

At 1pm, the benchmark KSE-100 index was hovering at 65,190.90 level an increase of 841.30 points or 1.31%.

However, by 2:35pm, the index had retreated to 64,757.77, still an increase of 408.17 points or 0.63%.

Buying was witnessed in index-heavy sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, refineries and the technology & communication sector.

On Tuesday, bearish sentiments were witnessed as the benchmark index registered a loss of over 312 points to settle at 64,349.60 level.

Experts said overall positivity is over a slight improvement in economic indicators, while fresh liquidity is being injected by different sectors on account of a new month.

The country’s trade deficit shrunk by over 40% to $1.7 billion in December 2023 from $2.84 billion in the same period of the last year, showed data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday.

Exports improved significantly by 22.2% to $2.8 billion in December 2023 from $2.3 billion in same month of the previous year. On the other hand, imports reduced by 12.25% to $4.51 billion in December 2023 from $5.14 billion in the same month last year.

Globally, Asian markets fell Wednesday in line with a sell-off across most of the world as traders took their cash off the table after a blockbuster end to 2023, with eyes now on the release this week of Federal Reserve minutes and US jobs data.

Equities surged in the last two months of last year on expectations the US central bank will slash interest rates several times this year as inflation comes down, the labour market softens and the economy heads towards a soft landing.

However, analysts had warned that the rally was going a little too far and investors should prepare for a pullback, with tech titans such as Apple and Amazon likely to take a hit.

This is an intra-day update