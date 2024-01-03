BAFL 49.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.33%)
BIPL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
BOP 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.17%)
CNERGY 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.56%)
DFML 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.83%)
DGKC 83.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.65%)
FABL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.73%)
FCCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.98%)
FFL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
HBL 118.76 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.85%)
HUBC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.17%)
HUMNL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.65%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.98%)
OGDC 127.25 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (3.54%)
PAEL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.26%)
PIOC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.18%)
PPL 129.55 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (2.82%)
PRL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 79.80 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.76%)
SSGC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
TELE 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.2%)
TPLP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
TRG 86.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.52%)
UNITY 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.68%)
WTL 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,714 Increased By 77.8 (1.17%)
BR30 24,465 Increased By 472.2 (1.97%)
KSE100 64,976 Increased By 626.9 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,746 Increased By 178.9 (0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi non-oil business activity expands in Dec, new orders jump

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2024 10:03am

DUBAI: Non-oil business activity in Saudi Arabia grew solidly in December, a survey showed on Wednesday, with new orders rising at the fastest pace in six months.

The seasonally adjusted Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index stood at 57.5 in December, the same as November’s reading, ending the year well above the 50 mark signalling growth.

The output sub index with a reading of 61.0 also remained broadly at similar solid levels in December as in the previous month, while new orders surged with the sub index advancing to 68.3, up from 66.3 in November and the highest reading since June on improving demand.

The strongest rise was in the manufacturing sector.

Saudi Arabia officially joins BRICS bloc

“This growth was supported by a sharp rise in business activity and exports, highlighting the resilience and strength of the non-oil economy,” Naif Al-Ghaith, Riyad Bank’s chief economist, said.

However, while firms continued to add jobs in December, the pace of growth in employment slowed further last month from November and was sharply lower than October’s nine-year high.

Joblessness among Saudi citizens rose to 8.6% in the third quarter, latest government data showed, from 8.3% in the second quarter, but still lower than the 9.9% recorded in the same period a year earlier.

The kingdom is investing heavily to diversify away from hydrocarbons, expand the private sector and create jobs for Saudis; non-oil growth is expected to significantly outpace overall growth in 2023 as lower oil prices and production weigh.

While survey respondents expected output activity to continue to expand in 2024, the degree of confidence softened in December from the previous month. Construction firms were more optimistic about growth prospects than other sectors.

Saudi Arabia MENA Saudi Arabia GDP Saudi Arabia Economy

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi non-oil business activity expands in Dec, new orders jump

Intra-day update: rupee marginally appreciates against US dollar

Privatisation of HEC concludes

Pakistan’s bond rally may extend into 2024 contingent on another IMF bailout: report

Killing of Hamas deputy leader in Beirut raises risk of Gaza war spreading

Devolved subjects: SIFC to discuss expenditure-sharing today

Oil prices hold steady amid economic concerns despite Red Sea worries

ECC rejects hike in wheat support price proposal

Afghan delegation due today for crucial talks

Rizwan, Salman fight back after dire Pakistan start to third Test

Senate told: 154,205 Pakistanis deported in 3 years

Read more stories