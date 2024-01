BENGALURU: India’s blue-chip indexes opened lower on Wednesday, dragged down by information technology stocks, while global markets slid as optimism about early U.S. interest rate cuts ebbed ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve minutes and jobs data.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.23% to 21,616.20 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.33% to 71,655.63, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.