UAE cloud seeding team meets CM: ‘Second artificial rain to be induced to combat smog in Lahore’

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2024 05:32am

LAHORE: With suitable atmospheric conditions in January, artificial rainfall could once again be induced in Lahore to bring further reduction in smog levels, the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said.

He said this while talking to Ahmed Al-Kamal, head of the cloud seeding team from the United Arab Emirates Meteorology department, chief pilot Michael Anstis and pilot Col Ubaid, at his office on Tuesday. The CM thanked the team members for their endeavors to induce artificial rainfall to reduce smog and expressed gratitude for the UAE’s cooperation, acknowledging it as the first-ever successful attempt at artificial rainfall in Lahore’s history.

The Punjab government appreciates the collaboration with the UAE, and reiterated the need for artificial rainfall to combat smog, he added.

He assured that further efforts would be made to induce artificial rainfall, once again, when the required atmospheric conditions are met, with the assistance of the UAE team.

Highlighting the success of the first-ever artificial rainfall in Lahore, the CM mentioned that air quality levels remained below 200 for several days. He expressed hope that with suitable atmospheric conditions in January, artificial rainfall could once again be employed to bring further reduction in smog levels.

The CM commended the UAE’s team for their dedication and emphasised that the people of Pakistan will not forget the efforts of the UAE in this crucial initiative. The successful artificial rainfall operation in Lahore now stands as a significant milestone in the history of weather modification, he added.

Al-Kamal expressed optimism for another successful artificial rainfall experiment in January, and expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality in Lahore, stating that Pakistan is their second home.

Moreover, the CM, while conducting a detailed visit to PIC’s emergency to inspect the finishing work, emphasised the need to ensure high standards for beds.

