BAFL 48.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
BIPL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.66%)
BOP 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
DFML 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
DGKC 82.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.22%)
FABL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.94%)
FCCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.41%)
FFL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.8%)
GGL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
HBL 116.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUBC 119.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.67%)
MLCF 40.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 123.80 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (2.42%)
PAEL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
PIOC 122.60 Increased By ▲ 5.31 (4.53%)
PPL 127.95 Increased By ▲ 4.29 (3.47%)
PRL 30.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.14%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 79.70 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.85%)
SSGC 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.72%)
TPLP 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.6%)
TRG 85.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.04%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.79%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,657 Decreased By -7 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,116 Increased By 160.4 (0.67%)
KSE100 64,576 Decreased By -85.5 (-0.13%)
KSE30 21,636 Increased By 19.7 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Tsitsipas struggles with back issue as Chile stun Greece at United Cup

AFP Published 02 Jan, 2024 12:00pm

SYDNEY: Australian Open contender Stefanos Tsitsipas struggled with a lower back problem Tuesday, pulling out of his opening singles match of the season at the United Cup as Greece crashed 2-1 to Chile.

The world number six was expected to meet Chilean number one Nicolas Jarry, but sat it out, leaving teammate Stefanos Sakellaridis to step up in the Group B clash in Sydney.

Sakellaridis, just 19 years old and ranked 416, put up an outstanding fight against the 19th-ranked Jarry, but fell short 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Greek world number eight Maria Sakkari had earlier earned a commanding 6-0, 6-1 victory over Chile’s outclassed Daniela Seguel.

Tsitsipas returned for the crucial mixed doubles decider with Sakkari, but they lost 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 10-6 to Seguel and Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera.

“It’s amazing, amazing,” Barrios Vera said. “It’s our second match as a team, so we’re super happy.”

Tsitsipas, who reached the Australian Open final last year, losing to Novak Djokovic, was clearly struggling on serve late in the match, grimacing as he held his back.

Injured Tsitsipas retires from ATP Finals clash with Rune

While watching Sakkari’s singles, he told the host broadcaster “there are a few chances I might not play and there are a few chances that I might” against Chile.

“I’m kinda 50-50 so far. We’ll wait and see.”

A six-time Grand slam semi-finalist, Tsitsipas has 10 ATP Tour titles to his name, but is still searching for a first major win.

Sakellaridis played the match of his life against Jarry, saving 10 of 12 break points. But his opponent’s experience paid off in the end.

“It was an incredible match, very tough for me,” said Jarry. “Stefanos played amazing. I think he was grinding a lot, so it was a very tough opponent and I’m happy to be able to be there mentally.”

Sakkari, the highest-ranked Greek woman in history, took just 68 minutes to crush Seguel, who was facing a top-20 player for the first time in her career.

She did not face a break point until the last game of the match, and successfully erased the chance.

World number one Djokovic is on court later Tuesday in Perth against the Czech Republic’s Jiri Lehecka. Serbia will move into a quarter-final showdown with Australia should they win.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Comments

1000 characters

Tsitsipas struggles with back issue as Chile stun Greece at United Cup

Provincial projects: inclusion in PSDP banned

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

‘Bat’ symbol case: PHC reserves verdict on ECP plea

Oil jumps 1.5% in New Year after US forces repel Houthis in Red Sea

Dec CPI inflation jumps 29.7pc YoY

Failure to integrate with ‘RADAR’: FBR being empowered to penalise govt entities

Iran warship in Red Sea: Israel warns war to continue throughout 2024

Solar IPPs: Hike in benchmark competitive tariff proposed

SBA: IMF set for first review on 11th

PM says govt-private cooperation a must for economic growth

Read more stories