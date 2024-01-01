BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.84%)
FABL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
FFL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.02%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 112.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.76%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.87%)
PIOC 114.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PPL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.17%)
PRL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 73.52 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,397 Increased By 38.7 (0.61%)
BR30 22,770 Increased By 222.1 (0.99%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-01

Prices of dry fruit soar in Multan

APP Published 01 Jan, 2024 05:40am

MULTAN: The prices of dry fruits gone up with the increase in cold weather as 25 to 30 percent rates high this year. Talking to APP here on Sunday, a shopkeeper named Kashif said that the prices of dry fruits were high as compared to last year.

He used to sell dry fruits worth Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 daily whereas his sale is barely Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 now. He said that many shopkeepers have left dry fruits business due to reduced sales.

According to the shopkeepers, the rates of pistachio Rs 3200 to 4000, cashew 3400 to 4400, pine nuts (chilghoza) 8000 to 12000, fig 2200 to 3000. Dry apricots 1000 to 1400, normal dry dates 550 to 800, solid walnuts 800 to 1400, walnuts 3000 to 3500, reedy 500 to 800, roasted chickpeas 800 to 1000, almonds 2600 to 3200, paper almonds 1600 to 2000 and groundnuts selling Rs 800 to 1000 per kg in the market.

A citizen named Anwar Shah said that among the long list of dry fruits, groundnuts and roasted gram which the common man could buy to some extent are now becoming out of reach.

Azhar Hayat said that the shopkeepers have arbitrarily increased the prices, each shopkeeper has set own prices in the same market. Everyone wants to eat dry fruits, but went out of the shops without purchasing due to high rates. The daily wage class didn’t have the power to buy dry fruits.

Citizens have demanded regular check and balance system on the prices of dry fruits so that profiteers could be discouraged and fruits be made available to the people at fair prices.

Multan commodities dry fruits prices Prices of dry fruit

Comments

1000 characters

Prices of dry fruit soar in Multan

Performance of Shamshad better than Dar’s, says noted economist

US strikes kill 10 Houthis attacking ship in Red Sea

WWF, WPPF: SRB exceeds target

Suki Kinari hydel project: Delay in power evacuation to attract LDs, govt warned

Idea of establishment of ‘industrial’ park on PSM land under CPEC hailed

Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project hits snags

Rs60m approved for KP Medical Transplantation Regulatory Authority

SIFC wants to know if Aramco’s interest in refinery project persists

‘Implementation of ATIR’s orders’: President rejects appeal of LTO Islamabad

ECP starts receiving appeals against acceptance, rejection of election nominations

Read more stories