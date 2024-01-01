BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
Sindh Governor promulgates ordinance: Child actors prohibited from working during school hours

NNI Published 01 Jan, 2024 05:40am

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has promulgated an ordinance that prohibits child actors from working during school timings, it learnt on Sunday.

The ordinance has been titled Sindh Children Drama Industry Ordinance 2023, sources said, adding that it was aimed at safeguarding the educational rights and well-being of children. “This ordinance signifies the importance of a child’s education and aims to ensure their academic pursuits are not compromised for other activities,” it said.

The ordinance noted the Sindh Assembly was not in session and the “governor is satisfied that circumstances exist which render it necessary to take immediate action”. So, Tessori promulgated the ordinance in exercise of powers conferred under Clause (1) of Article 128 of the Constitution. The ordinance said that it would extend to the whole province and would come into force at once.

It is defined a child as any individual under 18 years of age, while dramatic performances are defined as plays, theatrical productions, television shows and films. “No child shall be permitted to participate in any dramatic performance during school timings,” the ordinance said.

“Educational institutions are prohibited from to grant permission to any student or endorsing any dramatic performance involving students during regular school hours,” it added. However, exceptions may be granted in cases where the child’s participation was directly related to the school curriculum and had received prior approval from the school administration.

Further, exceptions may also be granted for events such as schools plays or cultural performances scheduled outside of regular school hours.

