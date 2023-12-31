KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.259 billion and the number of lots traded was 12,848.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR5.825 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.173 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.401 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 811.745 million), Platinum (PKR 686.550 million), Silver (PKR 604.991 million), DJ (PKR 300.204 million), Natural Gas (PKR 141.745 million), Japan Equity (PKR 84.929 million), Copper (PKR 72.045 million), Palladium (PKR 64.821 million), SP 500 (PKR 46.364 million) and Brent (PKR 55.725 million).

In Agricultural commodities,2 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.274 million were traded.

