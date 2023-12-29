BAFL 48.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
BIPL 22.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.83%)
BOP 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
DFML 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
DGKC 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.53%)
FABL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
FCCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
GGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.06%)
HBL 111.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.69%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
KEL 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.97%)
LOTCHEM 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
OGDC 113.01 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (2.36%)
PAEL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.2%)
PIBTL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.62%)
PIOC 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.6%)
PPL 115.40 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.5%)
PRL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 73.20 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.98%)
SSGC 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.96%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 13.94 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.18%)
TRG 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.41%)
UNITY 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,403 Increased By 44.9 (0.71%)
BR30 22,800 Increased By 251.5 (1.12%)
KSE100 62,404 Increased By 351.8 (0.57%)
KSE30 20,778 Increased By 100.8 (0.49%)
Copper heads for yearly gain on firm Chinese demand, low stocks

Reuters Published 29 Dec, 2023 11:25am

BEIJING: Copper prices, often seen as an economic indicator, were set for a yearly gain thanks to low global stocks and solid demand from top consumer China, and as prospect of US interest rate cuts brightened outlook for the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) ticked 0.1% up to $8,629.50 per metric ton by 0409 GMT. The contract has gained 3.1% so far this year, partly reversing a decrease of 13.9% in 2022.

China’s copper demand climbed 3.2% this year after the country dropped its zero-COVID policy, according to analysts at brokerage China Futures.

The annual growth will slowdown to 2.8% in 2024, as housing sector remains sluggish but partly offset by increasing investment in power grid, strong solar and wind power sectors, they added.

Copper is widely used in power, construction and transportation sectors.

The dollar index dipped on Friday on expectation the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates from March next year.

Copper steadies amid dollar weakness, supply concern

That is believed to boost global copper demand.

The market was also underpinned by thin stocks and tighter supply outlook of copper concentrate. China’s top copper smelters on Thursday lowered their first-quarter guidance for copper charges as mine closures and disruptions sparked fears over raw material supplies.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) slid 0.9% to 68,860 yuan ($9,701.73) per ton. It has risen 6.7% so far in the year.

LME aluminium was unmoved at $2,377 a ton, tin slid 0.6% to $25,540, zinc added 0.1% to $2,644, lead was unchanged at $2,086, and nickel fell 0.7% to $16,625.

SHFE aluminium slid 0.2% to 19,520 yuan a ton, nickel declined 2.4% to 127,160 yuan, and tin slipped 1.4% at 211,500 yuan, while zinc moved 0.1% up to 21,510 yuan, lead gained 0.1% to 15,890 yuan.

