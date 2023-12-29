BAFL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
DFML 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
DGKC 76.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
FABL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FCCL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.22%)
FFL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
GGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
HBL 111.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUBC 117.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
KEL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
MLCF 38.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 110.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.36%)
PAEL 21.94 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.74%)
PIBTL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.29%)
PIOC 116.20 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.65%)
PPL 112.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.73%)
PRL 29.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.5%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 72.60 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.14%)
SSGC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.05%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.48%)
TRG 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
UNITY 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.52%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,397 Increased By 39.1 (0.61%)
BR30 22,687 Increased By 138.9 (0.62%)
KSE100 62,408 Increased By 355.5 (0.57%)
KSE30 20,787 Increased By 109.8 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to follow Asian FX higher, RBI key factor in 2024

Reuters Published 29 Dec, 2023 10:11am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open marginally higher on Friday, tracking an uptick in Asian peers on bets of a Federal Reserve pivot as early as next quarter.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 83.12-83.14 to the US dollar compared with 83.1650 in the previous session.

The offshore Chinese yuan climbed to the highest since June to 7.0910 to the dollar, while other Asian currencies rose 0.2% to 0.5%.

Since last month, Asian currencies have been propped up on expectations that slowing inflation will allow the Fed to cut rates several times next year.

The Korean won and the Thai baht are up 5% since November, and the offshore yuan has climbed more than 3%.

It has been a different story for the rupee, with the currency up about only 0.1% in this period, thanks largely to a central bank that has insisted on a narrow range, according to traders.

“The biggest question for the rupee heading into 2024 is not about flows or the Fed. It’s about the RBI (Reserve Bank of India),” a senior treasury official at a bank said.

“The RBI’s heavy intervention, particularly in the latter half of the year, has implications far beyond (USD/INR) spot.”

Indian rupee ends higher

On Friday, muted crude oil prices and foreign inflows are likely to offer support to the rupee, Dilip Parmar, a foreign exchange research analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

Brent crude has declined more than 4% over the last three days to slip below $77.50 per barrel.

Overseas investors have bought Indian bonds and equities worth $9.3 billion in December, the highest monthly tally this year.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee to follow Asian FX higher, RBI key factor in 2024

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Solar panel imports: PCA South uncovers another money laundering offence

Sindh: Bilawal says nomination papers not being snatched

Dozens arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at two major US airports

Oil prices to end year 10% lower as demand concerns snap winning streak

China’s Huawei says expects revenue up almost nine percent in 2023

ECP directs Punjab govt to ensure a level playing field

Cummins takes two as Pakistan chase Australia Test win

Fog, haze in China as New Year travellers brace for potential disruptions

Imported coal-based projects: ECC okays settlement of issues with PQEPCL

Read more stories