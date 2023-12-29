Commodity stocks drag Australian shares lower on final trading day of 2023

Australian shares retreated on the last trading day of the year on Friday, with commodity stocks leading the fall in broad-based selling, even as bets mounted that key global central banks will start to cut interest rate from early next year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.3% to 7,595.3 by 0032 GMT after two straight sessions of gains, but was set to post an annual rise of about 8%.

For the week, the benchmark has risen 1.3% so far, heading for its fifth straight weekly gain.

Mining stocks led the losses on Friday, declining 0.6% after a fall in copper and aluminium prices as investors locked in profits from a rally before the end of the year.

Mining behemoths BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue dropped between 0.7% and 0.8%.

Energy stocks slipped 0.4% as concerns eased about crude oil supply disruptions after shipping companies announced their readiness to transit the Red Sea route.

Sector heavyweights Woodside Energy and Santos fell 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively.

Gold stocks fell 1.8% and were poised for their worst session since Dec. 6, after a slightly stronger US dollar and higher Treasury yields soured bullion appetite overnight.

Northern Star Resources was down 2.1%, while Evolution Mining slipped 1.4%. Rate-sensitive financials skidded 0.1%, with the “Big Four” banks down between 0.1% and 0.5%.

Among other sectors, healthcare was flat and real estate eased 0.1%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index traded flat at 11,770.49, but was poised for a 2.6% yearly gain.