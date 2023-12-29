BAFL 48.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.09%)
Pakistan slams India for banning another Kahmiri political party

Recorder Report Published 29 Dec, 2023 02:58am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Thursday, condemned the decision of Indian occupation authorities to declare Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarrat Alam faction) [MLJK-MA], as an “unlawful association”, for a period of five years and termed this as a blatant violation of foundational principles of the United Nations Charter.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that banning of the political parties and persecution of their leadership manifests a desire to stifle dissent in sheer disregard of democratic norms and international human rights and humanitarian law.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have consistently rejected India’s harsh tactics aimed at consolidating its occupation. These actions blatantly violate foundational principles of the United Nations Charter, which affirm fundamental rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir including the right to self-determination,” she said.

She said that MLJK-MA was led by a prominent Kashmiri leader, Masarrat Alam Bhatt, who remained imprisoned for a period exceeding 20 years. The MLJK-MA is the fifth Kashmiri party banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

She said the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, Dukhtaraan-e-Millat, and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party had already been outlawed. Their leadership is being relentlessly persecuted through prolonged detention and confiscation of properties. The office of All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Srinagar was also sealed, early this year. “India should immediately lift the curbs on the banned political parties in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK); release all the political prisoners and dissenters; and implement the UN Security Councils’ resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir,” she added.

