There’s dire need to reduce markup rate: UBG chief

KARACHI: United Business Group President Zubair Tufail has said there is a dire need to reduce the markup rate in the current situation, continuously increasing tariffs of gas and electricity, imports and exports.

For immediate measures to prevent the widening gap between the United Business Group in FPCCI will provide positive and actionable suggestions to the government so that the difficulties of business circles can be reduced. President UBG said that the caretaker

The government is taking measures to minimize the inflation, but it is a fact that the industrial sector is surrounded by serious problems, but the officials in FPCCI have failed to solve their problems and neither has the government.

Continuous contacts have been maintained, the consequences of which have been borne by the business community of Pakistan, there is a need for the government to consult with the stakeholders to strengthen the country’s economy.

Regarding the FPCCI election, Zubair Tufail said that the group in control of the Federation Chamber is running on crutches, the businessman panel in the FPCCI has heated up the looting market, while we have not only 105 from the government.

Refunds were given to the exporters worth billions of rupees and their money directly reached their accounts online, but the problems of the business community were solved properly by bringing them to the government. They should be cultivated in the country so that valuable capital can be saved.

He said regarding the UBG candidates in the Federation Election that the presidential candidate of our group Atif Ikram Sheikh has access to business affairs while the senior vice presidential candidate Saqib Fayyaz Maggo is very strong.

There are candidates, in the FPCCI election, UBG has a strong majority across Pakistan and we will win the election.

