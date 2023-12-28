BAFL 48.82 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.87%)
World

Road accident kills 11 in northwestern Turkiye

Reuters Published 28 Dec, 2023 12:10pm

ANKARA: Eleven people were killed and more than 50 injured in a road accident in northwestern Turkiye on Thursday, local media reported.

The crash involved seven vehicles, including three buses and a truck on the North Marmara highway near the Dagdibi neighbourhood of Sakarya province, according to the state-owned Anadolu news agency.

The cause of the accident has not yet been determined, Anadolu said.

Private news channel NTV said the area was covered with heavy fog and visibility was low.

The governor of Sakarya province told local media that 57 people were injured and taken to hospital.

