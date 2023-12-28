BAFL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.7%)
China’s yuan firms as the dollar falls to lowest level in 5 months

Reuters Published 28 Dec, 2023 10:37am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan firmed against a weakening US dollar on Thursday, as the dollar index fell in late session on Wednesday to the lowest level in five months.

The dollar index broke lower in the late session on Wednesday as 10-year US treasury fell below 3.8%, for the first time in five months.

“There is no point fighting the dollar downside momentum at this point given the low market volumes,” said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Captial Markets.

For the yuan to strengthen, there needs to be more evidence of economic recovery, foreign inflows, and broad US dollar weakness, UBS analysts said in a note.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.0974 per US dollar, 28 pips firmer down than the previous fix 7.1002.

The spot yuan opened at 7.1320 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1192 at midday, 248 pips firmer than the previous late session close and 0.31% away from the midpoint.

China’s yuan leaps to 3-month high on corporate dollar selling

The spot rate is currently allowed to trade with a range 2% above or below the official fixing on any given day.

The global dollar index fell to 100.814, the lowest since the end of July, from the previous close of 100.986.

The offshore yuan was trading 39 pips weaker than the onshore spot at 7.123 per dollar.

