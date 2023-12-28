BAFL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.13%)
BIPL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (5.3%)
BOP 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.42%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
DFML 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.23%)
DGKC 76.11 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (4.17%)
FABL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.75%)
FCCL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.78%)
FFL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
GGL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
HBL 111.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.27%)
HUBC 119.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.36%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.79%)
KEL 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.23%)
LOTCHEM 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.9%)
OGDC 110.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.27%)
PAEL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
PIBTL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
PIOC 115.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.95%)
PPL 112.85 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.66%)
PRL 30.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 72.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.82%)
SSGC 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.33%)
TELE 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.29%)
TPLP 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.4%)
UNITY 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.1%)
BR100 6,381 Increased By 121.8 (1.95%)
BR30 22,735 Increased By 502.7 (2.26%)
KSE100 62,147 Increased By 1283.5 (2.11%)
KSE30 20,725 Increased By 446.1 (2.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rebound on strong foreign inflows

Reuters Published 28 Dec, 2023 10:16am

SHANGHAI: China stocks rebounded on Thursday on strong foreign inflows, with overseas investors snapping up big-cap Chinese companies as policy expectations and the market’s low valuation offered attractive opportunities.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index jumped 1.9%, set to log the biggest gain in five months and the Shanghai Composite Index added 1.1%.

** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index surged 1.5%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index climbed 1.8%.

** The broad Asian shares also touched five-month highs as market wagers on ever-more aggressive rate cuts extended a huge rally in US stocks and bonds, but also left plenty of scope for disappointment next year.

** Foreign investors bought a net 11.3 billion yuan ($1.59 billion) of Chinese stocks via the Stock Connect so far on the day, on course to book the biggest daily inflow in five months.

** In mainland markets, new energy stocks jumped 6% to lead the gains, while shares in real estate developers, consumer staples and tourism firms rose between 2% and 3%.

HK shares rise as gaming firms rebound; China edges up

** “In the market, valuation and sentiment indicators are all at record low levels,” said Huajin Securities in a note, adding there is limited room for further decline.

** The broker said markets expected possible rate cuts early next year, while recent data showing double-digit gains in China’s November industrial profits also helped sentiment.

** China will strive to expand domestic demand, ensure a speedy economic recovery and promote stable growth, according to an interim report on China’s 14th five-year plan published by parliament on Wednesday.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong gained 2.1%, with Meituan up 4.3%. The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index advanced 3%.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks rebound on strong foreign inflows

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

KSE-100 gains 2% as investors cherry-pick holdings

Urea subsidy sharing: ECC may approve TSG for MoC today

Six major currencies: ECs implement new exchange rate mechanism

Nov 23 FCA: CPPA tells Nepra why it seeks tariff hike

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation soars 312pc to $532m YoY

Oil prices rise amid fears over escalating tensions in Middle East

Input goods’ import: SBP unveils procedure for availing EFS ITM facility

‘Simultaneous’ probe of same taxpayer: IHC seeks explanation from FBR

‘Notices to deceased persons’: PTBA urges FBR to upgrade its system

Read more stories