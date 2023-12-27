BAFL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.26%)
BIPL 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.54%)
BOP 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.43%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (12.61%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
DGKC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (7.92%)
FABL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (6.04%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.46%)
FFL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.17%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.34%)
HBL 110.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.55%)
HUBC 115.90 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (5.36%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.43%)
KEL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (11.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.56%)
MLCF 37.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.84%)
OGDC 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.76%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.51%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.52%)
PIOC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.92%)
PPL 111.01 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.85%)
PRL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (7.52%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (10.89%)
SNGP 70.61 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (3.69%)
SSGC 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.33%)
TPLP 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.22%)
TRG 80.87 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (5.62%)
UNITY 23.94 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.77%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.72%)
BR100 6,259 Increased By 214 (3.54%)
BR30 22,232 Increased By 919.6 (4.31%)
KSE100 60,864 Increased By 1692.6 (2.86%)
KSE30 20,279 Increased By 553.8 (2.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble weakens slightly as tax-driven FX sales wind down

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2023 01:12pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble weakened against the US dollar and euro on Wednesday in thin trading, with exporters having largely finished selling foreign currency for tax purposes.

The rouble was down 0.15% against the dollar at 91.80 at 0700 GMT and had lost 0.3% to 101.38 versus the euro.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, edged up by 0.1% to $81.15 a barrel as some major shippers prepared to resume passage through the Red Sea trade route despite continued attacks and broader Middle East tensions.

Bogdan Zvarich, analyst at Russian financial services online marketplace banki.ru, said support for the Russian currency from higher oil prices “might not be enough for the rouble to turn around and start strengthening, but it will limit the sell-off”.

Russian rouble little changed in sluggish trading

Since October and the rouble’s most recent slide to 100 against the dollar, a presidential decree forcing exporters to convert some foreign currency revenue has provided support, as have elevated interest rates. Russian stock indexes strengthened.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.4% at 1,067.27 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index rose by 0.26% to 3,102.91.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble weakens slightly as tax-driven FX sales wind down

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested from Adiala Jail

Inter-bank: rupee sees 11th consecutive gain against US dollar

Israel army chief says war with Hamas will last ‘many more months’

The Organic Meat Company Limited to expand production facilities

Oil stabilises as investors watch for Red Sea developments

Yemen’s Houthis claim responsibility for Pakistan-bound Red Sea container ship attack

Australia take control of second Test as Pakistan flounder

Budgetary support during Jul 1-Dec 16, 2023 period: Govt borrowing jumps 200pc to Rs2.876trn YoY

Number of active taxpayers reaches 5.3m mark

Ministry announces improvement in BoP

Read more stories