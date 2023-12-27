BAFL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.04%)
BIPL 19.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
BOP 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.1%)
CNERGY 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.39%)
DFML 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.62%)
DGKC 70.25 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.77%)
FABL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.35%)
FCCL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.1%)
GGL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.23%)
HBL 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.46%)
HUBC 111.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.85%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.76%)
LOTCHEM 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.69%)
MLCF 36.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.66%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.33%)
PAEL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.87%)
PIOC 107.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
PPL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.36%)
PRL 29.53 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.25%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.93%)
SNGP 69.02 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.35%)
SSGC 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.4%)
TRG 78.54 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (2.57%)
UNITY 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.58%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.99%)
BR100 6,114 Increased By 68.9 (1.14%)
BR30 21,656 Increased By 343.5 (1.61%)
KSE100 59,803 Increased By 632.2 (1.07%)
KSE30 19,920 Increased By 195.1 (0.99%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

World’s biggest nuclear plant in Japan to resume path towards restart

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2023 10:27am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

TOKYO: Japan’s nuclear power regulator on Wednesday lifted an operational ban it imposed on Tokyo Electric Power’s massive Kashiwazaki-Kariwa power plant two years ago, clearing the path for it to resume a process towards a restart.

Tepco has been eager to bring the world’s largest atomic power plant back online to slash operating costs, but a resumption still needs local consent in Niigata prefecture, on the Sea of Japan coast.

With capacity of 8,212 megawatts (MW), the plant has been offline since around 2011, when the Fukushima disaster prompted the eventual shutdown of all nuclear power plants in Japan at the time.

In 2021, the Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) barred Tepco from operating Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, its only operable atomic power station, due to safety breaches including the failure to protect nuclear materials and missteps that led to an unauthorised staff member accessing sensitive areas of the plant.

China launches world’s first fourth-generation nuclear reactor

Citing improvements in the safety management system, the NRA on Wednesday lifted a corrective action order that had prevented Tepco from transporting new uranium fuel to the plant or loading fuel rods into its reactors - effectively blocking a resumption.

Shares in Tepco had risen sharply after the NRA indicated early this month that it would consider lifting the operational ban after conducting an on-site inspection and meeting with the company’s president.

Japan Tokyo Electric Power Japan's nuclear power Nuclear Regulation Authority

Comments

1000 characters

World’s biggest nuclear plant in Japan to resume path towards restart

KSE-100 posts some recovery, inches close to 60,000 with 1.2% gain

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested from Adiala Jail

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

CPPA seeks Rs4.66 per unit FCA for XW Discos

Ministry announces improvement in BoP

The Organic Meat Company Limited to expand production facilities

Oil steady as market monitors Red Sea developments

Shafique stands firm as Pakistan narrow gap on Australia

Number of active taxpayers reaches 5.3m mark

Number of subscribers and 3G/4G users, teledensity, NGMS penetration slump: PTA

Read more stories