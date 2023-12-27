KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 16.105 billion and the number of lots traded at 12,806.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 7.950 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.936 billion), Crude (PKR 1.691 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 1.324 billion), Platinum (PKR 706.979 million), Silver (PKR 557.591 million), DJ (PKR 447.805 million), Natural Gas (PKR 161.388 million), SP500 (PKR 142.487 million), Palladium (PKR 104.208 million), Japan Equity 225/USD (PKR 37.612 million), Brent (PKR 28.197 million)and Copper (PKR 17.720 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 17 lots of Cotton amounting to (PKR 19.234 million) were traded.

