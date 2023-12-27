BAFL 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.99%)
BIPL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.05%)
BOP 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-13.98%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.58%)
DFML 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.06%)
DGKC 67.96 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.9%)
FABL 30.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.72%)
FCCL 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.66%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-8.3%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.67%)
HBL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.50 (-6.49%)
HUBC 109.82 Decreased By ▼ -6.68 (-5.73%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-7.48%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-13.62%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.95%)
MLCF 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.97%)
OGDC 105.09 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-7.21%)
PAEL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.77%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-9.59%)
PIOC 106.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.32%)
PPL 108.99 Decreased By ▼ -8.41 (-7.16%)
PRL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-7.74%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-11.02%)
SNGP 68.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.75%)
SSGC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.89%)
TELE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-10.24%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.23%)
TRG 76.58 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-6.72%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.74%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-10.53%)
BR100 6,037 Decreased By -300.1 (-4.73%)
BR30 21,293 Decreased By -1601.5 (-6.99%)
KSE100 59,171 Decreased By -2534.1 (-4.11%)
KSE30 19,725 Decreased By -836.9 (-4.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-27

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2023 05:15am

KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 16.105 billion and the number of lots traded at 12,806.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 7.950 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.936 billion), Crude (PKR 1.691 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 1.324 billion), Platinum (PKR 706.979 million), Silver (PKR 557.591 million), DJ (PKR 447.805 million), Natural Gas (PKR 161.388 million), SP500 (PKR 142.487 million), Palladium (PKR 104.208 million), Japan Equity 225/USD (PKR 37.612 million), Brent (PKR 28.197 million)and Copper (PKR 17.720 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 17 lots of Cotton amounting to (PKR 19.234 million) were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PMEX PMEX daily trading report

Comments

1000 characters

PMEX daily trading report

Agri insurance pool may act as risk aggregator: SECP

Crop, livestock: SECP says there’s notable absence of insurance schemes

CPPA seeks Rs4.66 per unit FCA for XW Discos

Ministry announces improvement in BoP

Directives to remove officials rejected: Govt asks ECP to reconsider interior ministry’s report

PM forms body to resolve KP’s financial issues

Self-sustenance a must for success: Alvi

‘Attempting’ to introduce new laws: Caretakers come under sharp criticism in Senate

Number of subscribers and 3G/4G users, teledensity, NGMS penetration slump: PTA

Number of active taxpayers reaches 5.3m mark

Read more stories