BAFL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.78%)
BIPL 19.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.8%)
BOP 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-6.92%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.46%)
DFML 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.89%)
DGKC 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.84%)
FABL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.85%)
FCCL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.83%)
FFL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
GGL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.01%)
HBL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.50 (-4.76%)
HUBC 112.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-3.44%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.32%)
KEL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
MLCF 36.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.77%)
OGDC 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-2.87%)
PAEL 20.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-5.73%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.13%)
PIOC 108.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.68%)
PPL 113.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-3.33%)
PRL 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-6.77%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-8.47%)
SNGP 70.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.79%)
SSGC 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.12%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.12%)
TPLP 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.04%)
TRG 79.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.98%)
UNITY 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.61%)
BR100 6,177 Decreased By -160.6 (-2.53%)
BR30 22,034 Decreased By -861.1 (-3.76%)
KSE100 60,391 Decreased By -1313.8 (-2.13%)
KSE30 20,101 Decreased By -460.6 (-2.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee flat, forward premiums up on rising Fed rate cut bets

Reuters Published 26 Dec, 2023 10:33am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee was barely changed on Tuesday as local dollar demand continued to limit gains even as the dollar index languished close to its lowest level in nearly 5 months.

The rupee was at 83.1650 against the US dollar as of 9:50 a.m. IST, little changed from its close at 83.14 on Friday.

Most Asian currencies strengthened and were up between 0.2% to 0.5%. The dollar index was largely steady at 101.6 in Asia hours but had dropped to its lowest since late July on Friday after softer than expected US inflation data.

While “sentiments favour rupee bulls,” the local unit is unlikely to see meaningful gains and may hover between 83.05 and 83.25 in Tuesday’s session, Dilip Parmar, a foreign exchange research analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

Indian rupee ends lower

Core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) inflation, the US Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, rose 0.1% month-on-month in November, less than the 0.2% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

The core PCE price index rose 3.2% year-on-year in November, the smallest rise since April 2021.

The data is likely to support bets that the Fed will begin easing policy rates soon. Investors are currently pricing a slightly less than 90% chance that the Fed will cut rates at its March meeting, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Meanwhile, rupee forward premiums ticked up with the 1-year implied yield rising 2 basis points to 1.77%.

Forward premiums could have more room to rise as the “paying bias” is likely to continue in the near-term, a foreign exchange trader at a private bank said.

Forward premiums have been supported by rising Fed rate cut bets even as the Reserve Bank of India is expected to stay on an extended pause.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee flat, forward premiums up on rising Fed rate cut bets

Selling pressure persists: KSE-100 loses over 1,500 points

Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Jan 1 to Dec 22, 2023: FIPI net buying soars $52.16m to $75.398m YoY

$400m ‘Pakistan Raises Revenue’ project: World Bank rates implementation progress moderately satisfactory

Pope decries Gaza’s ‘appalling harvest’ of civilian deaths

Nation to stand resolute, strong against enemies: COAS

ECP releases data of total candidates

Scrutiny of nominations: ECP sets up panel

Elections: IGP, DC Islamabad removed

High court suspends 40pc additional tax on windfall income of banks

Read more stories