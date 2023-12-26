BAFL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.78%)
BIPL 19.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.35%)
BOP 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-6.92%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.27%)
DFML 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.89%)
DGKC 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-4.11%)
FABL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.81%)
FCCL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.11%)
FFL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.92%)
GGL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.19%)
HBL 110.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-4.5%)
HUBC 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.43%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.32%)
KEL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
MLCF 36.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.77%)
OGDC 110.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-2.69%)
PAEL 20.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.5%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.82%)
PIOC 108.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.68%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -3.81 (-3.25%)
PRL 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-6.84%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-8.47%)
SNGP 70.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-3%)
SSGC 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.2%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.88%)
TPLP 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.04%)
TRG 79.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.98%)
UNITY 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.61%)
BR100 6,177 Decreased By -160.1 (-2.53%)
BR30 22,058 Decreased By -836.4 (-3.65%)
KSE100 60,396 Decreased By -1309.4 (-2.12%)
KSE30 20,105 Decreased By -457 (-2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan edges lower as expectations rise for policy easing

Reuters Published 26 Dec, 2023 10:31am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan weakened slightly against the dollar on Tuesday while Chinese bond prices rose, amid rising expectations of further monetary easing by Beijing.

Onshore spot yuan was changing hands around 7.1450 per dollar at midday, 84 pips weaker than the previous late session close, even after China’s central bank set a stronger midpoint rate at 7.0965.

Several listed banks, including Ping An Bank, China Zheshang Bank, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank and China Citic Bank, have announced cuts in deposit rates, following the lead of China’s big state banks, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday.

The latest round of deposit rate cuts, designed to ease pressure on banks’ shrinking margins, has fuelled expectations of fresh monetary easing, including cuts in benchmark lending rates and reserve requirements.

Those expectations helped to push China’s 30-year treasury bond futures to record highs on Tuesday. Bond prices move inversely to rates.

“The bond market remains bullish, and market rates will trend lower,” Guotai Junan Futures said in a note on Tuesday.

China’s yuan nearly steady in thin trade

Meanwhile, some analysts doubt the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates anytime soon, meaning the gap between US and Chinese yields would remain wide for a while.

“Judging from inflation levels and economic fundamentals, we don’t think the Fed will start cutting rates in the first half of next year,” Nanhua Futures wrote, adding that the currency market is less volatile this week due to the Christmas holiday.

US Federal Reserve China's yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan edges lower as expectations rise for policy easing

Selling pressure persists: KSE-100 loses over 1,500 points

Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Jan 1 to Dec 22, 2023: FIPI net buying soars $52.16m to $75.398m YoY

$400m ‘Pakistan Raises Revenue’ project: World Bank rates implementation progress moderately satisfactory

Pope decries Gaza’s ‘appalling harvest’ of civilian deaths

Nation to stand resolute, strong against enemies: COAS

ECP releases data of total candidates

Scrutiny of nominations: ECP sets up panel

Elections: IGP, DC Islamabad removed

High court suspends 40pc additional tax on windfall income of banks

Read more stories