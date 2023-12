BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher at start of the last trading week of 2023, tracking gains in some Asian stocks, after cooler-than-expected US inflation data boosted bets that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates next year.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty rose 0.18% to 21,387.95 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.12% higher to 71,191.52 as of 9:22 a.m. IST.