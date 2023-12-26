BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Dec 26, 2023
Business & Finance

Russia’s Surgutneftegaz cash holdings rose to $65bn in Q3

Reuters Published 26 Dec, 2023 04:30am

MOSCOW: The cash holdings of Russian oil major Surgutneftegaz rose to more than 6 trillion roubles ($65 billion) in the third quarter, Moscow-based BCS brokerage said on Monday.

The company, based in the western Siberian city of Surgut, has been beefing up its cash pile to safeguard against a possible hostile takeover, analysts have said.

The cash reserves are formed of banking deposits, cash and other financial instruments.

The company also reported on Monday that it earned 1.436 trillion roubles in nine-month profit under Russian accounting standards, which typically do not take into account data from subsidiaries.

Russia Surgutneftegaz

