BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
China stocks slip, gaming shares extend slump after new rules announced

Reuters Published 25 Dec, 2023 09:43am

SHANGHAI: China stocks slipped on Monday, with online gaming shares extending their decline of the previous session as China’s new rules to curb spending on video games dented sentiment despite regulators’ latest efforts to soothe investor concerns.

The Hong Kong market is closed for the Christmas holiday.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index slipped 0.1% and the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.3% by the midday recess.

China’s CSI Anime Comic Game Index slumped 4.9%, extending a 10% tumble in the previous session.

China stocks rebound; HK flat amid weak global markets

The weak sentiment towards the sector persisted despite a statement from regulators on Saturday that they would make improvements to the proposed rules after “earnestly studying” public views on them.

The proposed rules aim at curbing money and time spent on video games, dealing a blow to the world’s biggest games market and knocking the value of Tencent Holdings, Netease and other gaming stocks.

On Monday, shares in gaming companies Giant Network Group, 37 Interactive Entertainment Network and Kingnet Network were all down their 10% daily limit.

Stocks in the media sector tumbled 2.6%, while defence shares gained 1.6%.

China stocks

