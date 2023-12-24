Vehicles’ physical verification process launched at SCCI

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Excise and Taxation Office Islamabad successfully launched vehicles’ physical verification process here at chamber house on Saturday.

Today, a large number of members of the business community and citizens got their vehicles physically verified.

According to the details, the Excise and Taxation Office Islamabad formally initiated the process of vehicles’ verification, said in a press release issued here on Saturday. People thronged to the chamber house for physical verification of their vehicles and took benefit from the facility extended by SCCI for business community and people while they also highly appreciated this step of the chamber.

ETO Islamabad Inspectors Mian Naseer, Asif Jehangir and Imran Kahut carried out physical verification of over 250 vehicles throughout the day.

The business community and people praised the initiative of the chamber, stating that SCCI is fulfilling its responsibilities as a real institute of the business community. After the initiative, now the business community and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will not go to Islamabad for vehicles’ physical verification.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023