Audit report 2022: clarification by PCB

LAHORE: A spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued clarification regarding an impression created in media that a certain audit report containing some audit objections concerning the current Management Committee has been issued by the Auditor General of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the audit report in question pertains to the period from 2019-2022 and is not related to the present Management Committee.

The findings presented in this initial audit report are preliminary observations. In response to these observations, the relevant officials of the PCB have already provided clarifications along with documentary evidence as part of their institutional responsibilities, the spokesman said, adding: “The feedback from the Auditor General of Pakistan is still pending. As and when any progress is made regarding these audits containing some observations, the PCB officials will respond accordingly.”

