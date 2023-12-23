WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Dec 22, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 21-Dec-23 20-Dec-23 19-Dec-23 18-Dec-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104531 0.104832 0.104697 0.104908 Euro 0.820325 0.818583 0.820197 0.816844 Japanese yen 0.00521 0.005195 0.0052137 0.005263 U.K. pound 0.945991 0.946225 0.950574 0.9468 U.S. dollar 0.746904 0.747974 0.748218 0.748163 Algerian dinar 0.0055637 0.0055736 0.0055688 0.00557 Australian dollar 0.504011 0.506752 0.503102 0.502317 Botswana pula 0.0557937 0.0557989 0.055443 0.055888 Brazilian real 0.153214 0.153399 0.153774 0.151471 Brunei dollar 0.561793 0.563191 0.561725 0.561515 Canadian dollar 0.561118 0.561079 0.560715 0.558873 Chilean peso 0.0008597 0.0008665 0.0008546 0.000857 Czech koruna 0.0334935 0.0333664 0.033413 0.033267 Danish krone 0.110025 0.109781 0.11 0.109571 Indian rupee 0.0089694 0.0089952 0.0089953 0.009012 Israeli New Shekel 0.206555 0.205037 0.205385 0.204808 Korean won 0.0005745 0.0005733 0.0005761 0.000578 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42935 2.43283 Malaysian ringgit 0.160607 0.160768 0.15991 0.15971 Mauritian rupee 0.0168237 0.0168953 0.0168713 0.016866 Mexican peso 0.0437836 0.043825 0.0438447 0.043428 New Zealand dollar 0.467562 0.468531 0.465392 0.465769 Norwegian krone 0.0724988 0.0725083 0.0721654 0.071978 Omani rial 1.94253 1.94532 1.94595 Peruvian sol 0.202046 0.201567 0.199937 Philippine peso 0.0133823 0.0133765 0.0134044 0.013433 Polish zloty 0.188398 0.189231 0.188987 0.188811 Qatari riyal 0.205193 0.205487 0.205554 Russian ruble 0.0081445 0.0082735 0.0083055 0.008275 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199174 0.19946 0.199525 0.19951 Singapore dollar 0.561793 0.563191 0.561725 0.561515 South African rand 0.0409846 0.0408979 0.0403387 0.040836 Swedish krona 0.0739099 0.0735543 0.0733957 0.073293 Swiss franc 0.869201 0.865911 0.863993 0.862734 Thai baht 0.0213749 0.0214184 0.0213832 0.021404 Trinidadian dollar 0.110163 0.110574 0.110836 U.A.E. dirham 0.203378 0.203669 0.203735 0.20372 Uruguayan peso 0.0189738 0.0190711 0.019013 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

