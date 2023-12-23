BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 23 Dec, 2023 06:16am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Dec 22, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        21-Dec-23      20-Dec-23      19-Dec-23      18-Dec-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104531       0.104832       0.104697       0.104908
Euro                             0.820325       0.818583       0.820197       0.816844
Japanese yen                      0.00521       0.005195      0.0052137       0.005263
U.K. pound                       0.945991       0.946225       0.950574         0.9468
U.S. dollar                      0.746904       0.747974       0.748218       0.748163
Algerian dinar                  0.0055637      0.0055736      0.0055688        0.00557
Australian dollar                0.504011       0.506752       0.503102       0.502317
Botswana pula                   0.0557937      0.0557989       0.055443       0.055888
Brazilian real                   0.153214       0.153399       0.153774       0.151471
Brunei dollar                    0.561793       0.563191       0.561725       0.561515
Canadian dollar                  0.561118       0.561079       0.560715       0.558873
Chilean peso                    0.0008597      0.0008665      0.0008546       0.000857
Czech koruna                    0.0334935      0.0333664       0.033413       0.033267
Danish krone                     0.110025       0.109781           0.11       0.109571
Indian rupee                    0.0089694      0.0089952      0.0089953       0.009012
Israeli New Shekel               0.206555       0.205037       0.205385       0.204808
Korean won                      0.0005745      0.0005733      0.0005761       0.000578
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.42935        2.43283
Malaysian ringgit                0.160607       0.160768        0.15991        0.15971
Mauritian rupee                 0.0168237      0.0168953      0.0168713       0.016866
Mexican peso                    0.0437836       0.043825      0.0438447       0.043428
New Zealand dollar               0.467562       0.468531       0.465392       0.465769
Norwegian krone                 0.0724988      0.0725083      0.0721654       0.071978
Omani rial                        1.94253        1.94532        1.94595
Peruvian sol                     0.202046       0.201567       0.199937
Philippine peso                 0.0133823      0.0133765      0.0134044       0.013433
Polish zloty                     0.188398       0.189231       0.188987       0.188811
Qatari riyal                     0.205193       0.205487       0.205554
Russian ruble                   0.0081445      0.0082735      0.0083055       0.008275
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.199174        0.19946       0.199525        0.19951
Singapore dollar                 0.561793       0.563191       0.561725       0.561515
South African rand              0.0409846      0.0408979      0.0403387       0.040836
Swedish krona                   0.0739099      0.0735543      0.0733957       0.073293
Swiss franc                      0.869201       0.865911       0.863993       0.862734
Thai baht                       0.0213749      0.0214184      0.0213832       0.021404
Trinidadian dollar               0.110163                      0.110574       0.110836
U.A.E. dirham                    0.203378       0.203669       0.203735        0.20372
Uruguayan peso                  0.0189738                     0.0190711       0.019013
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights (SDR)

