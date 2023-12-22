BAFL 48.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
BIPL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.78%)
BOP 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.27%)
DGKC 76.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.25%)
FABL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
FCCL 18.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.43%)
FFL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.18%)
GGL 11.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
HUBC 117.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
LOTCHEM 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 38.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 115.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.93%)
PAEL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
PIOC 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.36%)
PPL 121.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.7%)
PRL 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.45%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.52%)
SSGC 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
TELE 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.39%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.15%)
TRG 86.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.69%)
UNITY 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.26%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,461 Decreased By -0.3 (-0%)
BR30 23,512 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.12%)
KSE100 62,658 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.06%)
KSE30 20,872 Decreased By -67.1 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Philippines poverty rate in H1 2023 at 22.4%

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2023 10:48am

MANILA: The Philippines’ poverty rate dropped to 22.4% or 25.24 million people in the first half of 2023, the government’s statistics agency said on Friday, from 23.7% in the same period in 2021.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr aims to bring down the poverty rate to 9% before his six-year term ends in 2028, by investing in infrastructure and courting foreign direct investment to create jobs and boost economic growth.

Marcos on Wednesday signed into law next year’s record 5.768 trillion pesos budget, detailing the government’s plan to combat poverty, secure the borders, and boost economic growth.

China warns Philippines against South China Sea ‘miscalculation’

The Philippines, a country of more than 110 million people, is bracing for a challenging 2024 due to the impact of El Nino weather phenomenon which could potentially derail the country’s fight against inflation.

It has abandoned its growth target range of 6.5%-8.0% for 2024, narrowing it to 6.5%-7.5%, to reflect the impact of the dry spell on the consumption-driven economy.

The statistics agency only releases poverty data once every few years.

Philippines' poverty

Comments

1000 characters

Philippines poverty rate in H1 2023 at 22.4%

Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Regionally competitive level sought: APTMA demands power tariff at 9-10 cents per kWh

SOEs: PM briefed about privatisation process

Jul-Nov: Petroleum group imports witness 16.19pc negative growth

Jul-Nov mobile phones imports up 112.2pc to $616.54m YoY

Non-inclusion of actual freight charges: Country incurring $1.5m monthly loss in meat exports to UAE

SHC suspends gas tariff hike notification for textile industry

Business of BoI allocated to Gohar

Sindh asked to compensate those affected by anti-encroachment drive

ATIR’s orders: FTO explains what actually constitutes maladministration

Read more stories