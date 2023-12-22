BAFL 48.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.04%)
BIPL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
BOP 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.14%)
CNERGY 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (11.59%)
DFML 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
DGKC 75.24 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.54%)
FABL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
FCCL 18.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
FFL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
GGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.01%)
HBL 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.56%)
HUBC 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
KEL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
MLCF 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.02%)
OGDC 116.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.86%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.33%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.05%)
PIOC 112.58 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.2%)
PPL 122.81 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.33%)
PRL 32.12 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.14%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 75.23 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.66%)
SSGC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.38%)
TELE 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
TPLP 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.26%)
TRG 86.83 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
BR100 6,461 Increased By 50.9 (0.79%)
BR30 23,540 Increased By 262.9 (1.13%)
KSE100 62,694 Increased By 245.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 20,939 Increased By 45.3 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-22

Special Education, Rehabilitation Centre: Regional director visits HCSTSI secretariat

Recorder Report Published 22 Dec, 2023 05:22am

HYDERABAD: Under the directives of the Chief Minister of Sindh, Maqbool Baqir, Muhammad Amin Memon, Regional Director of the Special Education and Rehabilitation Centre Hyderabad Region, visited the secretariat of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI).

He emphasised the importance of the business community and industrialists in the welfare and support of disabled individuals.

Regional director stated that the Sindh government has reserved a five percent quota for disabled persons in all government departments and is rigorously implementing this policy.

The government regularly allocates funds for disabled individuals, providing a monthly stipend of Rs 2000 with efforts to increase it to Rs 5000. He welcomed the suggestions from business community on utilizing these funds more effectively.

HCSTSI President Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani highlighted World Health Organisation (WHO) statistics indicating that approximately 15% of Pakistan’s entire population lives with some form of disability, amounting to nearly 31 million people.

Shaikhani stated that Sindh Assembly has passed Act XLVIII-2018 to empower disabled individuals on May 24, 2018 which was approved by the Sindh governor on June 7, 2018 ensures the right of respect for individual dignity and prohibits any discrimination based on disability in education, skill development, and equal opportunities in educational, social, economic, cultural, and all other activities.

He acknowledged the proactive role of the business community in societal welfare and highlighted how several industrialists have already provided employment opportunities according to the capabilities of disabled individuals within their industries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Education HCSTSI Rehabilitation Centre

Comments

1000 characters

Special Education, Rehabilitation Centre: Regional director visits HCSTSI secretariat

Shamshad highlights importance of Exim Bank

Regionally competitive level sought: APTMA demands power tariff at 9-10 cents per kWh

SOEs: PM briefed about privatisation process

Jul-Nov: Petroleum group imports witness 16.19pc negative growth

Toshakhana case: IHC rejects IK’s suspension of verdict plea

ATIR’s orders: FTO explains what actually constitutes maladministration

Non-inclusion of actual freight charges: Country incurring $1.5m monthly loss in meat exports to UAE

Review committee proposes amendments to JCP rules

SHC suspends gas tariff hike notification for textile industry

Pakistan’s central bank reserves fall below $7bn after over 5 months

Read more stories