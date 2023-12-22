Special Education, Rehabilitation Centre: Regional director visits HCSTSI secretariat

HYDERABAD: Under the directives of the Chief Minister of Sindh, Maqbool Baqir, Muhammad Amin Memon, Regional Director of the Special Education and Rehabilitation Centre Hyderabad Region, visited the secretariat of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI).

He emphasised the importance of the business community and industrialists in the welfare and support of disabled individuals.

Regional director stated that the Sindh government has reserved a five percent quota for disabled persons in all government departments and is rigorously implementing this policy.

The government regularly allocates funds for disabled individuals, providing a monthly stipend of Rs 2000 with efforts to increase it to Rs 5000. He welcomed the suggestions from business community on utilizing these funds more effectively.

HCSTSI President Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani highlighted World Health Organisation (WHO) statistics indicating that approximately 15% of Pakistan’s entire population lives with some form of disability, amounting to nearly 31 million people.

Shaikhani stated that Sindh Assembly has passed Act XLVIII-2018 to empower disabled individuals on May 24, 2018 which was approved by the Sindh governor on June 7, 2018 ensures the right of respect for individual dignity and prohibits any discrimination based on disability in education, skill development, and equal opportunities in educational, social, economic, cultural, and all other activities.

He acknowledged the proactive role of the business community in societal welfare and highlighted how several industrialists have already provided employment opportunities according to the capabilities of disabled individuals within their industries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023