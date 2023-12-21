BAFL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.78%)
BIPL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
BOP 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
CNERGY 4.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.83%)
DGKC 73.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.21%)
FABL 30.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.28%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.97%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
HBL 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.27%)
HUBC 117.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
KEL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
OGDC 114.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
PAEL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 6.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
PPL 121.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 30.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SNGP 74.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.3%)
SSGC 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.53%)
TELE 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
TRG 85.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.29%)
UNITY 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 6,375 Decreased By -34.8 (-0.54%)
BR30 23,183 Decreased By -94.7 (-0.41%)
KSE100 62,132 Decreased By -316.4 (-0.51%)
KSE30 20,763 Decreased By -130.4 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee supported by drop in US yields, pegged back by risk aversion

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2023 09:45am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to have a quiet opening on Thursday, following a selloff in US equities and a further drop in US Treasury yields.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open nearly unchanged from the previous session’s closing of 83.17.

The S&P 500 Index had its worst session in nearly three months, while the 10-year US Treasury yield dropped to the lowest since late-July.

The “risk off episode has not pulled up the dollar much” and with Asian currencies “mostly quiet”, rupee “will not do anything at open”, a foreign exchange (FX) trader at a bank said.

“The near-term direction has a slight upside bias, but there is honestly nothing here.”

The plunge in US equities came despite positive news flow in the form of US consumer confidence and existing homes sales.

US existing home sales unexpectedly rose in November, and in December consumer confidence improved.

The decline in US equities is attributed to an “overbought market,” Tina Teng, market analyst at CMC Markets, said.

The S&P 500 Index had rallied nearly 14% since November, nearing its all-time high.

Indian rupee ends flat

Despite positive data, US yields declined, which analysts attributed to safe haven demand and drop in inflation to its lowest rate in over two years in November. Investors increased their bets of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve at the March meeting.

The odds of a rate cut at the March meeting are around 80%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

“Would need to see the follow through to yesterday’s price action, but I think there are initial signs that investors are worried about growth outlook,” the FX trader said.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee supported by drop in US yields, pegged back by risk aversion

Govt raises historic Rs397bn in bond auction

Trade boost: 5-year vision shared with China

Increase in power rates allowed countrywide

Pakistan eschews ‘bloc politics’, COAS tells US think tanks

Payment of KE arrears: ECC approves Rs57bn advanced subsidy

Eyeing Rs110bn funding: Govt gearing up to unveil another sukuk auction calendar

Application of additional cost to KE consumers: Nepra reserves verdict on PD’s motion

Energy mix ‘Govt plans to enhance share of hydel, RE to 61pc by 2030’

New ‘CPEC Media Forum Balochistan Initiative’ launched: China’s Jiang reaffirms support to economic recovery efforts

Alleged maladministration by FBR officials: FTO authorised to initiate ‘suo motu investigation’: President

Read more stories