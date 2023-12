HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose at the open Wednesday, in line with gains across Asian markets following another record day on Wall Street as traders focus on an expected series of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts next year.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.87 percent, or 142.95 points, to 16,647.95.

Hong Kong stocks drop at open

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.27 points, to 2,932.12, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.17 percent, or 2.98 points, to 1,810.53.