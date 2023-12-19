BAFL 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.96%)
BIPL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.39%)
BOP 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.43%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-13.62%)
DFML 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-7.07%)
DGKC 77.27 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-4.19%)
FABL 30.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-6.17%)
FCCL 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-6.57%)
FFL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.98%)
GGL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.09%)
HBL 120.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-2.43%)
HUBC 117.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.19%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-7.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
MLCF 38.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-5.37%)
OGDC 117.52 Decreased By ▼ -6.23 (-5.03%)
PAEL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-6.64%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-11.49%)
PIOC 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.47%)
PPL 118.64 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-2.84%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-5.24%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-12.78%)
SNGP 72.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-4.58%)
SSGC 11.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.14%)
TELE 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-8.59%)
TPLP 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-7.07%)
TRG 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-5.6%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-10.05%)
BR100 6,442 Decreased By -282.3 (-4.2%)
BR30 23,318 Decreased By -1172.7 (-4.79%)
KSE100 62,833 Decreased By -2371.6 (-3.64%)
KSE30 21,002 Decreased By -708.5 (-3.26%)
Canadian dollar rallies as CPI data cools rate cut bets

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2023 08:26pm

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar strengthened to a four-and-a-half-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as investors reduced bets on an early start to Bank of Canada interest rate cuts after domestic data showed inflation holding steady in November.

The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at 1.3355 to the greenback, or 74.88 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Aug. 4 at 1.3337.

Canada’s annual inflation rate was 3.1% in November, matching October’s pace, as slower growth in food prices and cheaper cellular services and fuel oil were offset by an acceleration in prices of travel tours. Analysts had forecast inflation to ease to 2.9%.

Canadian dollar climbs to 2-month high

“Today’s print just shows that there’s still that two-sided risk,” said Michael Greenberg, SVP and portfolio manager, Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions. “Inflation is still a concern of course but the Bank also doesn’t want to slow the economy too much and cause undue hardship on people.”

Money markets see a roughly 40% chance the BoC will begin cutting interest rates in March, down from 50% before the data. The central bank’s benchmark interest rate is at a 22-year high of 5%.

Adding to support for the loonie, the price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, was up 0.5% at $72.82 a barrel amid concerns about supply disruptions and the U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve. The 2-year rose 2 basis points to 4.015%, while the gap between it and its U.S. equivalent narrowed by 2.6 basis points to 43.6 basis points in favor of the U.S. note.

