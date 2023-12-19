BAFL 49.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
Girona grab back top spot in La Liga

AFP Published 19 Dec, 2023 11:07am

MADRID: La Liga’s surprise package Girona moved back to the top of the table after sweeping aside Alaves 3-0 on Monday, with Ukrainian Artem Dovbyk scoring twice.

Girona, part-owned by the owners of Manchester City, opened up a two-point lead over Real Madrid after a straightforward victory.

Dovbyk, 26, opened the scoring on 23 minutes and Girona doubled their lead through Portu’s angled shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Liga president Tebas resigns to run again in new elections

Alaves had little resistance to offer their opponents and when Yan Couto was tripped in the penalty area, Dovbyk stepped up to add a third goal from the penalty spot in the 58th minute, his 10th of this Liga campaign.

Girona, who have only lost once all season, travel to Real Betis on Thursday when Alaves host Real.

