BAFL 51.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
BIPL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.71%)
CNERGY 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.91%)
DFML 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
DGKC 81.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.77%)
FABL 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.53%)
FCCL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.85%)
FFL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.2%)
GGL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
HBL 124.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.52%)
HUBC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
KEL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
OGDC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.95%)
PAEL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.62%)
PIBTL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
PIOC 115.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.42%)
PPL 122.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.78%)
PRL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.13%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.38%)
SNGP 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.45%)
SSGC 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.95%)
TELE 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
TPLP 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 91.60 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
UNITY 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.43%)
BR100 6,767 Decreased By -54.9 (-0.8%)
BR30 24,672 Decreased By -77 (-0.31%)
KSE100 65,517 Decreased By -613.1 (-0.93%)
KSE30 21,817 Decreased By -226.9 (-1.03%)
Markets

Hong Kong stocks drop at open

AFP Published 18 Dec, 2023 11:07am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with losses Monday morning after a strong end to last week fuelled by the prospect of a series of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve next year.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.73 percent, or 122.37 points, to 16,669.82.

Hong Kong stocks soar more than 3% in morning trade

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.20 percent, or 5.98 points, to 2,936.58, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 0.32 percent, or 5.91 points, to 1,822.29.

Hong Kong stocks

