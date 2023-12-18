Hong Kong stocks drop at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with losses Monday morning after a strong end to last week fuelled by the prospect of a series of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve next year.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.73 percent, or 122.37 points, to 16,669.82.

Hong Kong stocks soar more than 3% in morning trade

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.20 percent, or 5.98 points, to 2,936.58, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 0.32 percent, or 5.91 points, to 1,822.29.