BAFL 51.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.48%)
BIPL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.62%)
CNERGY 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
DFML 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.38%)
DGKC 81.72 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.03%)
FABL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.8%)
FCCL 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.8%)
FFL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.57%)
GGL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
HBL 125.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.64%)
HUBC 120.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.13%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
KEL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
OGDC 124.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.76%)
PAEL 24.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.81%)
PIBTL 8.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 115.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
PPL 122.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-2.49%)
PRL 35.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.2%)
SNGP 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-2.33%)
SSGC 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.8%)
TELE 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.87%)
TPLP 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 92.50 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.61%)
UNITY 25.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.52%)
BR100 6,776 Decreased By -46.1 (-0.68%)
BR30 24,717 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.13%)
KSE100 65,617 Decreased By -512.6 (-0.78%)
KSE30 21,852 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan eases as weak economic fundamentals drag on sentiment

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2023 10:28am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan eased against the dollar on Monday as weak economic fundamentals dragged on sentiment, outweighing benefits from exporters’ dollar sales towards the end of the year.

The yuan historically strengthens in December and January as Chinese exporters convert more of their foreign exchange receipts into the local currency for various payments, analysts at HSBC said.

But the yuan’s unprecedented yield disadvantage and weak risk sentiment towards Chinese stocks are working against the seasonality, the analysts said, adding weak domestic demand could prompt more monetary easing by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC).

China’s blue-chip CSI300 stock index dropped to its lowest level in more than four years on Monday.

“Although the yuan is no longer a good macro vehicle to express a bearish China macro outlook, its gains should be capped by anaemic economic fundamentals unless the US dollar were to slump badly from here,” said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

November data showed China’s post-COVID economic recovery still lacking momentum, with retail sales growth missing expectations and most major housing market indicators deteriorating.

Prior to the market’s opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band at 7.0933 per US dollar, the strongest level in six months.

China’s yuan firms to 2-week high as Fed flags monetary easing next year

The spot yuan opened at 7.1250 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1287 at midday, 57 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

The global dollar index fell to 102.472 from the previous close of 102.55.

The offshore yuan was trading 32 pips weaker than the onshore spot at 7.1319 per dollar.

China's yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan eases as weak economic fundamentals drag on sentiment

Profit-taking at PSX as KSE-100 loses over 600 points

Pakistan’s current account posts surplus of $9mn in November

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open market: rupee stable against US dollar

At least 2 dead, several injured in gas cylinder explosion in Karachi

Cotton arrival inches up 3.5% in first two weeks of Dec: PCGA

Israeli aggression continues up and down Gaza strip; hospital hit

Pakistan’s REER index dips in November, now stands at 98.2

Overseas Pakistanis: Depreciation on used cell phones doubled

Oil climbs on drop in Russia exports, Red Sea jitters

Read more stories