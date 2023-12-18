BAFL 51.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
BIPL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.62%)
CNERGY 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.82%)
DFML 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
DGKC 81.34 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.56%)
FABL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.84%)
FCCL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.5%)
FFL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.57%)
GGL 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2%)
HBL 125.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.64%)
HUBC 121.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.63%)
HUMNL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.49%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 41.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
OGDC 125.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.48%)
PAEL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.59%)
PIBTL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.74%)
PIOC 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.22%)
PPL 124.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.44%)
PRL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.71%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.1%)
SNGP 77.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.05%)
SSGC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TELE 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.26%)
TPLP 14.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 91.49 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.51%)
UNITY 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.04%)
WTL 2.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (9.78%)
BR100 6,830 Increased By 8.3 (0.12%)
BR30 24,853 Increased By 104.1 (0.42%)
KSE100 66,104 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.04%)
KSE30 22,015 Decreased By -29.3 (-0.13%)
China stocks fall as sluggish recovery dampens sentiment

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2023 10:26am

SHANGHAI: China stocks extended their drop on Monday, following five weekly losses, as risk sentiment remained weak after recent data showed sluggish economic recovery and policy signals from a top meeting failed to excite investors.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index lost 0.2%, and the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1% by the midday recess.

** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined nearly 1%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 1.1%.

** The broad Asian stocks also slipped in a subdued start to a week where Japan’s central bank might edge further away from its uber-easy policies, while a key reading on US inflation is expected to underpin market pricing of interest rate cuts there.

** The tone of the highly anticipated annual Central Economic Work Conference last week remained pro-growth, but “there was not much detail on specific easing measures, especially in the property market,” Goldman Sachs said in a note.

** Recent economic data are mixed, but the macro picture of a weak property market and reluctant policy easing remains unchanged, Goldman Sachs said.

China stocks rebound on support measures, industrial growth

** Most sectors fell in mainland markets, with shares in semiconductors, new energy, media and tourism down between 1.4% and 1.9% to lead the decline.

** Shares of Shanghai Guijiu Co, a spirit maker that is connected to struggling wealth manager Hywin, dropped 10% by the daily lower limit to touch the lowest level since April 2021.

** In Hong Kong, stocks in tech giants retreated 1.2%, and mainland developers declined 1.9%.

** Shares of artificial intelligence (AI) software developer SenseTime Group dropped 11.9% after the firm’s founder Tang Xiaoou died late on Friday.

