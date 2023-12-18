BAFL 51.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
BIPL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.23%)
CNERGY 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.99%)
DFML 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
DGKC 81.34 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.56%)
FABL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.84%)
FCCL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.5%)
FFL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.67%)
GGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
HBL 125.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.72%)
HUBC 121.60 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.92%)
HUMNL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.23%)
KEL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
OGDC 125.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.48%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.4%)
PIBTL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.74%)
PIOC 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.22%)
PPL 124.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.33%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.99%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.1%)
SNGP 77.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.05%)
SSGC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
TELE 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
TPLP 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 91.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.41%)
UNITY 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.04%)
WTL 2.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (9.78%)
BR100 6,830 Increased By 8.3 (0.12%)
BR30 24,812 Increased By 63.9 (0.26%)
KSE100 66,104 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.04%)
KSE30 22,015 Decreased By -29.3 (-0.13%)
Japan’s Nikkei falls as investors await BOJ cue on policy shift

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2023 09:36am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average slipped more than 1% on Monday as cautious investors awaited hints from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda for a possible shift in its ultra-low rates policy.

The Nikkei was down 1.06% at 32,620.75 by the midday break, while the broader Topix fell 1.32% to 2,301.60.

The BOJ is holding a two-day policy meeting, which will conclude in the next session.

Market players are waiting for any comments from Ueda on the timing for the policy shift, even as the consensus is that the BOJ would keep its policy unchanged at this meeting.

“It was hard to make buy orders today,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities. “Investors were cautious about an overreaction of the market when Ueda makes any sensitive comments.”

The market moved sharply last week after Ueda’s comments fuelled speculation that the BOJ would announce the end of its negative rate policy as early as this month.

Ueda said the BOJ anticipated an “even more challenging” situation at the year-end and the beginning of next year, sending the yen to a multi-month-high and Japanese government bond yields to surge last week.

Uniqlo-clothing shop operator Fast Retailing fell 1.35% to drag the Nikkei the most.

Japan’s Nikkei gains on pause in yen strength; chip stocks surge

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest fell 2.19% and staffing agency Recruit Holdings lost 3.84%.

Tokyo Electric Power Holdings lost 4.35% and was the biggest percentage loser on the Nikkei.

Shipping firms jumped 5.47% and was the only sector among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes that rose.

