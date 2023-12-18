Iran deports 46 Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Nearly 46 Pakistani nationals, attempting to enter Europe, were intercepted by Iran and handed over to authorities in Pakistan.

According to sources, the arrested people had engaged the services of human agents to facilitate their passage from Iran to Europe.

In a grand operation, the Iran government has arrested dozens of Pakistan nationals from various cities of Iran so far who were attempting to cross the shared borders with Turkey to finally arrive in Europe illegally.

Among those arrested in the recent development, 26 individuals hail from Punjab, three from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12 from Sindh, and five from Balochistan among those arrested.

The detained Pakistanis were taken into custody and subsequently handed over to Amir Hamza Meera Nizai, the in-charge of the Corridor Gate in Taftan.

Preliminary investigations have been conducted, and following this, the detainees will be handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further legal process.