BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (10.27%)
CNERGY 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (20.41%)
DFML 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.72%)
DGKC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.49%)
HBL 124.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
HUBC 120.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.2%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.42%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (16.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
OGDC 125.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PAEL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.34%)
PIBTL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (12.1%)
PIOC 115.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
PPL 125.97 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.77%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.68 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.19%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
TRG 91.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.78%)
UNITY 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (9.52%)
BR100 6,824 Increased By 91.1 (1.35%)
BR30 24,725 Increased By 528.5 (2.18%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-16

Simplifying licensing process for brokers: SECP begins public consultation

Recorder Report Published 16 Dec, 2023 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: To facilitate the brokerage industry and improve investor participation in the equity market, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has initiated public consultation on simplifying the licensing process for online brokers and trading-only brokers.

The public consultation aimed at eliminating the two-stage licensing process for online-only and trading-only brokers, making the application process for licenses significantly easier for applicants.

The SECP had recently introduced the concept of a new class of securities brokers, namely “Online Only Brokers.” Presently, applicants for the license in the Online Broker or Trading Only Broker category are required to obtain prior permission from SECP, which is followed by company incorporation and finally submitting a license application.

With the amendment, online-only and trading-only brokers will no longer need to obtain this prior permission. The new process is expected to significantly reduce application processing time and associated cost overheads, thereby facilitating the establishment of such brokerage houses.

Online-only brokers offer significant advantages in terms of considerably improve market participation by exploiting technology and tapping the under-served demographic devoid of conventional brokerage services.

This category is subject to less stringent compliance requirements since majority of compliance burden and the custody services are handled by a Professional Clearing Member and the brokers can there for focus on the core competencies of providing brokerage services and increasing investor base.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SECP online brokers

Comments

1000 characters

Simplifying licensing process for brokers: SECP begins public consultation

21.5pc of total volume: US largest export market for Pakistan: COAS

Rs2.25trn agri credit target set by central bank

Appointment of DROs, ROs: LHC order suspended

KE and govt entities: ECC approves PD proposal for signing various draft agreements

Hubco asks CPPA-G to pay Rs13.4bn dues

Industrial consumers in Sindh: SSGC plans three days a week gas suspension

Justice Siddiqui’s removal case: SC issues notice to Faiz, Ramay, others

Govt working towards reducing electricity cost: minister

Customs’ values on toffees, candies increased

Iran, Iraq, KSA, UAE: Customs’ values on fresh dates raised

Read more stories