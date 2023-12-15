Anti-drug drive launched

ISLAMABAD: The city police have launched an awareness campaign in the federal capital to eradicate drug abuse and protect the young generation from the curse of narcotics.

As part of the anti-drug drive, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari conducted an enlightening lecture at the International Islamic University, focusing on the damages of substance abuse and measures for prevention.

A large number of students, professors, and university staff attended the function.

The Capital Police Officer highlighted the detrimental effects of drug usage, especially among the youth, emphasizing its threat to both, health and future prospects.

In a bid to safeguard themselves and their communities from this menace, attendees were urged to take proactive measures.

Recommendations were made to educational institutions to organise seminars and anti-drug marches.

It was emphasized that the police force is committed to bringing perpetrators, particularly those involved in drug trafficking to justice.

